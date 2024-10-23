Iran hangs four in Alborz province for selling deadly alcoholic drinks

According to the media center of the Judiciary, the four were charged with large-scale production and distribution of alcoholic drinks which resulted in the deaths of 17 people and the poisoning and physical injuries of 191 others.

According to Iranian Constitution, production, selling and consumption of alcoholic drinks are illegal in the country.

Hossein Fazeli Harikandi, the Chief Justice of Alborz Province, said six suspects related to the case and accused of producing and supplying methanol and alcoholic beverages were identified by the Alborz Provincial Intelligence Police in less than 24 hours from the filing of the case, and five other suspects were arrested shortly after that.

A trade unit, that ostensibly sold cosmetics and health products and medical equipment in the provincial capital of Karaj, was used as a front and the main distributor of industrial methanol alcohol in Alborz province, instead of ethanol alcohol for beverages, Fazeli Harikandi explained.