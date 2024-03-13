Wednesday, March 13, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveJudiciary

Iranian top judiciary official resigns over sons’ corruption charges

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s First Deputy of the Judiciary Mohammed Mosaddegh tendered his resignation to the Judiciary chief months after two of his sons were arrested over links to a corruption case amounting to about five million dollars.

The Iranian Judiciary, in a statement, announced the Judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, accepted his deputy’s resignation because of his own insistence and “in order to remove the suspicion of any influence in the case.”

The Judiciary quoted Mohseni-Eje’i as saying: “Although your presence in this position does not and will not affect the handling of the mentioned case, based on your request and the points you raised, your resignation will be accepted.”

The now-former first deputy’s sons were involved in a case of large-scale embezzlements from banks.

According to the court verdict for the main in the case, 20 thousand billion tomans ($4.73 million) should be returned to the country’s banking system.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks