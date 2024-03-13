Iranian top judiciary official resigns over sons’ corruption charges

The Iranian Judiciary, in a statement, announced the Judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, accepted his deputy’s resignation because of his own insistence and “in order to remove the suspicion of any influence in the case.”

The Judiciary quoted Mohseni-Eje’i as saying: “Although your presence in this position does not and will not affect the handling of the mentioned case, based on your request and the points you raised, your resignation will be accepted.”

The now-former first deputy’s sons were involved in a case of large-scale embezzlements from banks.

According to the court verdict for the main in the case, 20 thousand billion tomans ($4.73 million) should be returned to the country’s banking system.