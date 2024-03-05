Underground Iranian singer indicted at first court session in Tehran

The first session of the trial of Amir Hossein Maghsoudlou, known as Tataloo, was held at Branch 26 of Tehran’s Islamic Revolution Court in the presence of the defendant’s lawyer and the prosecutor’s representative.

In December of this year, he was extradited by Turkey to Iran on an order issued by an Iranian court.

After indictment was read by the representative of the prosecutor, the judge announced that in order for the accused and his lawyer to prepare, he will announce the end of the court session and the date of the next session will be announced accordingly.

The man is accused of seducing girls and enslaving some of them at his residence in Turkey.