Iranian singer Shervin Hajipour sentenced to over 3.8 years behind bars for ‘propagation against Establishment’

He has also been banned from leaving the country for two years and ordered to produce music about the United States’ crimes against humanity and read books such as “The System of Women’s Rights in Islam.”

Hajipour rose to fame after the release of his single ‘Baraye’ (for the sake of) which has been described as ‘the anthem’ of the Mahsa Amini protests and deadly riots in Iran.

In 2023, he won the first Grammy Award for Best Song for Social Change at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards for ‘Baraye.’

The death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 set off a wave of Western-backed street protests aimed at triggering unrest in Iran and pushing the so-called ‘regime change’ agenda.

Many protesters and security forces were killed in the unrest.

Iranian officials say, the Western-provoked move was part of the hybrid war against the Islamic Republic, involving massive disinformation campaigns and political pressure in coordination with local and foreign terrorist and separatist groups as well as thugs on the streets.