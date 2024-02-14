Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Iranian Judiciary: 35 arrested so far over Kerman deadly bombings 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Kerman Terror Attack

Iran’s Judiciary Spokesman Masoud Setayeshi says authorities have so far arrested 35 people in connected with the January twin bombings that killed dozens in the southern Iranian city of Kerman.

The bomb explosions happened during a ceremony marking the 4th anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike ordered by former US president Donald Trump.

Now the Judiciary spokesman says some of those arrested in connection with the terror attack in Kerman stand accused of membership in the Daesh terrorist group and of spreading corruption on earth that, if proved, would be punishable by death.

The Kerman blasts killed 89 people including children and women.

Darsh terror group took responsibility for the blasts.

