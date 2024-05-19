Lawyer: Iranian singer Tataloo handed long-term prison sentence

Elham Rahimifar said on Sunday she will decide on whether to appeal the court ruling after talking to her client.

Tataloo, a former fugitive signer based in Turkey, was arrested and extradited to Iran by Turkish authorities in December last year after several lawsuits were filed against him for sexually assaulting underage girls.

His first court ruling in Iran was held in March to deal with the accusations of seducing the girls and enslaving some of them.

Instagram blocked Tataloo’s account after he posted content that was described as misogynistic and promotion of child marriage.