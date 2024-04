Tasnim News Agency said Maood Shamkhani is accused of accepting bribes.

He is the nephew of former secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

Maoow Shamkhani was the deputy of the Arvand Free Zone for technical and infrastructure affairs in 2015.

The Iranian Judiciary has intensified a crackdown on corruption that it started under its current chief Gholamhossein Mohsen Ejei.