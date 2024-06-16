Sunday, June 16, 2024
type here...
Media WireJudiciaryLocal

Iran’s Leader pardons, commutes sentences of over 2,600 prisoners ahead of upcoming eids

By IFP Media Wire
Ayatollah Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has approved a proposal from the country’s top judge to pardon or commute the prison terms of more than 2,600 convicts found guilty by various Iranian courts.

Ayatollah Khamenei pardoned or commuted the sentences of 2,654 inmates on Sunday.

The pardon was granted on the occasion of two Muslim festivals, namely Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadeer, which marks the appointment of the first Shiite Imam, Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS), by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as his successor.

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei had sent a letter to the Leader, proposing a list of convicts deserving clemency.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to certain types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in the armed smuggling of narcotics, arms trafficking, kidnapping, acid attacks, rape, armed robbery, bribery, embezzlement, counterfeit money forgery, money laundering, disruption of economy, smuggling of alcoholic drinks, and organized smuggling of commodities.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks