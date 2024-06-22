Saturday, June 22, 2024
Lawyer: Iranian rapper Salehi’s death sentence overturned

By IFP Editorial Staff
Toomaj Salehi

Iran’s Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence of the renowned Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, initially handed for taking part in the deadly unrest and riots in 2022, his lawyer announced on Saturday.

Mostafa Nili told ILNA news agency, “The Supreme Court overruled the death sentence of Toomaj Salehi and referred the case for reconsideration.”

Salehi has been arrested for “provoking violence” during 2022 anti-government protests and deadly riots in Iran.

He was briefly released and rearrested earlier this year following a Supreme Court decision to re-examine his case within the Judiciary on charges of spreading falsehoods and causing public unrest.

Protests erupted in Iran after the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of police for not wearing a proper hijab in September 2022.

Salehi was arrested while attempting to flee the country at a border site, according to reports.

