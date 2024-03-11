Iranian court fines Tondar terrorist group nearly $2.5bn over 2008 bombing

The Iranian court issued the verdict on Monday after a lawsuit was filed by 116 people against the Tondar terrorist group and the US that masterminded and orchestrated several terrorist attacks against Iran, including a 2008 bombing of a religious congregation center in Shiraz, which killed 14 people and wounded hundreds.

Upon his arrest in August 2020, the group’s ringleader Jamshid Sharmahd admitted to providing explosives for the bombing attack in the mosque in Shiraz.

The outfit was also behind the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Masoud Ali Mohammadi with a bomb planted in his car in January 2010.

Iranian officials and the families of the victim have condemned the US for supporting the terrorist group. Global police agency Interpol has ignored several calls by Iran to dismantle the terrorist group.