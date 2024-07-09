Ex-Iranian diplomat: “We negotiated with Saddam, so we can talk to Trump too”

In an exclusive interview with Entekhab news outlet, Ahmadi shared insights into the Trump administration’s attempts at diplomacy and the internal dynamics that influenced U.S. foreign policy towards Iran.

Ahmadi disclosed that during Trump’s presidency, the former US president made two attempts to meet with then Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

He said: These efforts were part of Trump’s broader approach to renegotiate various international agreements.”

Ahmadi added that Trump criticized the NAFTA agreement as flawed but eventually entered negotiations with Canada and Mexico after receiving positive signals from both countries. The outcome was essentially the same agreement under a new name, which Trump then presented to his voter base as a victory.

Ahmadi further explained that within the Trump administration, there was a notable difference in attitudes towards Iran. While Trump often highlighted the economic benefits that European countries derived from doing business with Iran and focused on pragmatic issues, his National Security Advisor John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held much more hardline, ideological positions.

The former Iranian diplomat, who had once served at the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in New York noted: “Even in situations where Trump was inclined towards negotiating with Iran, Bolton’s influence was a significant barrier.