US says not ready to resume nuclear negotiations with Iran under Pezeshkian

White House spokesperson John Kirby stated on Monday the United States was not ready to resume nuclear talks with Iran under the new president.

“We’ll see what this guy wants to get done, but we are not expecting any changes in Iranian behavior,” he added.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller also told reporters the United States did not expect policy changes from Iran after Pezeshkian and downplayed chances to resume dialogue.

“We have no expectation that this election will lead to a fundamental change in Iran’s direction or its policies.”

Asked if the United States was at least willing to reopen diplomacy with Iran after Pezeshkian’s election, Miller said: “We have always said that diplomacy is the most effective way to achieve an effective, sustainable solution with regard to Iran’s nuclear program.”

Pezeshkian, who has pledged to open Iran to the world, decisively won a run-off and became the country’s ninth elected president.

The sole moderate candidate in the race received 53.7 percent of the votes, or 16.3m of the more than 30 million ballots cast. His rival Saeed Jalili got 44.3 percent, or 13.5m.

On Saturday, Pezeshkian acknowledged “the difficult path ahead”, but extended a hand to all Iranians.

“I extend my hand towards you and swear on my honour that I will not leave you alone on this path. Don’t leave me alone.”