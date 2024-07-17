Iran Denies CNN allegations about involvement in Trump Assassination Attempt

Nasser Kanaani said the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly rejects any involvement in the recent armed attack on Trump or claims about Iran’s intention for such an action, considering the allegations to have malicious political motives and objectives.

Referring to Trump’s direct role in the 2020 assassination of Brigadier General Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Kanaani emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to pursue legal action against Trump.

Meanwhile the Iranian Representative Office in New York denied the CNN claim describing it as being biased and baseless.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the Iranian representative office pointed out from the viewpoint of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trump is a criminal offender for ordering the assassination of General Soleimani and must be put on trial for that.

However, it said, Iran is pursuing the legal path for holding Trump accountable.

Trump was injured in a shooting incident during a rally speech in Pennsylvania. The attacker, a 20-year-old man, was shot dead by security forces.