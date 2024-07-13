Iran president-elect outlines foreign policy, seeks de-escalation with West, praises Russia, China

In an open letter tiled “My Message to the New World”, Pezeshkian revealed that he would continue to strengthen the country’s cordial ties with the Eastern bloc and would make efforts to de-escalate with the West.

The letter reads, “China and Russia have consistently stood by us during tough times. We deeply appreciate the friendship.”

He noted that Iran’s 25-year roadmap with China and the “comprehensive strategic partnership” would continue and highlighted Beijing’s constructive role in helping restore Iran’s ties with Saudi Arabia.

Iran will also continue to foster its well-established relations with Latin America and build on significantly more potential for cooperation than what is currently being realized, Pezeshkian clarified.

He, however, bemoaned the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and said his administration would take steps to establish peace in both conflict zones.

“As a first measure, my administration will urge our neighboring Arab countries to collaborate and utilize all political and diplomatic leverages to prioritize achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza aiming to stop the massacre and prevent the broadening of the conflict,” the letter adds.

The newly-elected Iranian president reiterated Iran’s principled policy of castigating “the apartheid Israeli regime” for its policies.

Regarding the Western bloc, Pezeshkian censured European countries for reneging on all their commitments stipulated in a 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), while expecting Iran to unilaterally fulfill all its obligations under the deal.

He, however, noted, “Despite these missteps, I look forward to engaging in a constructive dialogue with European countries to set our relations on the right path, based on principles of mutual respect and equal footing.”

The incoming Iranian chief executive concluded the letter, calling on the US “to learn from the past miscalculations and adjust its policy accordingly.”