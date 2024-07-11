Iran acting FM: Talks on easing sanctions progressing in accordance with law

In an interview with Iran’s state television (IRIB) on Wednesday, Bagheri said the talks are based on the Strategic Action Plan adopted in 2020 to promote the country’s peaceful nuclear program and counter sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States and its Western allies.

The law obliges the Iranian administration to accelerate the development of the country’s nuclear program beyond the restraints set under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal and restrict the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s inspections.

Bagheri said the breakout of the Ukraine war in February 2022 stole the limelight and disrupted Iran’s nuclear talks with the West.

He further noted that the protests and deadly riots in September 2022 in Iran caused another hiccup in the negotiations, due to the Western ‘miscalculations.’

The top diplomat, however, explained, “Through the indirect talks that are being conducted through Oman, the negotiation process is ongoing and the issue is being followed up,” without revealing details because of the ‘confidential’ nature of the talks.

“But at the same time, what I can emphasize is that the path ahead regarding sanctions-removing negotiations is a progressing path, and we are making efforts to provide appropriate grounds for serious movement in the incoming administration,” he stated.