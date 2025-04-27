IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsIncidents

UN expresses condolences over deadly port explosion in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

The United Nations has extended its condolences to the people and government of Iran following a massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary general, expressed deep sorrow over the high number of casualties in Saturday blast.

“We extend our sympathies to the victims’ families, the people, and the government of Iran and wish the injured a swift recovery,” he told IRNA news agency.

The incident occurred after a fuel tanker exploded for unknown reasons at the port in Hormozgan Province and has so far claimed 25 lives and injured some 750 people.

Health officials reported on Sunday 729 of the injured have been discharged, while 357 remain hospitalized – including 21 in ICU and five with severe burns.

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni confirmed rescue efforts have concluded, though firefighting teams remain on alert.

“Specialized teams are investigating the cause, and legal action will be taken against negligence,” he stated. Despite challenging conditions, port operations have resumed normally.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown. Authorities urged citizens to avoid speculation and promised transparency as the investigation continues.

Hormozgan Province declared three days of public mourning.

