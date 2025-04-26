Trump says open to meeting Ayatollah Khamenei, Pezeshkian

Trump interview with Time magazine published on Friday, said “I think we’re going to make a deal with Iran” following indirect U.S.-Iranian talks last week in which the side agreed to draw up a framework for a potential deal.

The Republican U.S. president, speaking separately to reporters at the White House on Friday, reiterated his positive prognosis, stressing: “Iran, I think, is going very well. We’ll see what happens.”

Asked by Time whether he was open to meeting Ayatollah Khamenei or President Pezeshkian, Trump replied: “Sure.”

Expert-level talks are set to resume on Saturday in Oman, which has acted as intermediary between the longtime adversaries, with a third round of high-level nuclear discussions planned for the same day.

Asked in the interview if he was concerned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might drag the United States into a war with Iran, Trump stated: “No.”

However, when asked if the U.S. would join a war against Iran should Israel take action, he responded: “I may go in very willingly if we can’t get a deal. If we don’t make a deal, I’ll be leading the pack.”