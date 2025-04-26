Media WireAmericas

Trump says open to meeting Ayatollah Khamenei, Pezeshkian

By IFP Media Wire

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated he is open to meeting Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei or President Masoud Pezeshkian and that he thinks the two countries will strike a new agreement on Tehran's nuclear programme.

Trump interview with Time magazine published on Friday, said “I think we’re going to make a deal with Iran” following indirect U.S.-Iranian talks last week in which the side agreed to draw up a framework for a potential deal.

The Republican U.S. president, speaking separately to reporters at the White House on Friday, reiterated his positive prognosis, stressing: “Iran, I think, is going very well. We’ll see what happens.”

Asked by Time whether he was open to meeting Ayatollah Khamenei or President Pezeshkian, Trump replied: “Sure.”

Expert-level talks are set to resume on Saturday in Oman, which has acted as intermediary between the longtime adversaries, with a third round of high-level nuclear discussions planned for the same day.

Asked in the interview if he was concerned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might drag the United States into a war with Iran, Trump stated: “No.”

However, when asked if the U.S. would join a war against Iran should Israel take action, he responded: “I may go in very willingly if we can’t get a deal. If we don’t make a deal, I’ll be leading the pack.”

