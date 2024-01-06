French FM condemns Kerman deadly blasts

89 people were killed and hundreds more were injured in the twin bomb blasts in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday.

While expressing concern about the escalating tensions in the region, Colonna also called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to help prevent the spillover of the hostilities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also stressed the need for efforts by the international community to effectively and practically fight against all forms of terrorism.

He also spoke about moves by France regarding the Palestinian issue.

The top Iranian diplomat said the cessation of crimes and genocidal attacks in Gaza, the necessity of practical efforts to end the massacre of civilians, the facilitation of sending humanitarian aid to Gazans, and prevention of forced displacement of Palestinians, and the handover of the future of Palestine in a democratic way to Palestinians themselves are effective steps toward ending violence in the region.

Referring to the massacre of 22,000 civilians including women and children in Gaza, the Iranian foreign minister said the US and the Israeli regime are responsible for the genocide in Gaza. Amirabdollahian said, “You can’t ignore the root cause of instability in the region without looking at the occupation and letting the Israeli regime do whatever it desires and at the same time being worried about the security of the Red Sea and the wider region.”

He noted that regional security and that of Gaza and the West bank are intertwined and that war is not the solution.