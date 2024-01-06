Official: 22 students among those killed in Kerman terrorist attack

The students included 11 boys and 11 girls.

The attack, a pair of bomb explosions, killed 89 people, with four of them being members of a single family.

The bombings ripped through crowds of people who had gathered in Kerman’s Behesht Zahra cemetery to mark the 4th assassination anniversary of General Qassem Soleiman, the iconic anti-terror commander, by the US back in 2020.

The attack was claimed by the Daesh terror group. But Iran’s Tasnim news agency says the Daesh claiming credit for the blasts was a hoax and that the act of terror was carried out by Israel.

Tasnim argues that the Israeli regime got Daesh to claim the bombings and it is using the group as a scapegoat to avoid Iran’s revenge.

Iran has said it will go after those behind the explosions in due course.