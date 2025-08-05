Tuesday, August 5, 2025
IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Iranian provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan, Kerman

By IFP Editorial Staff
Earthquake Iran

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the border area between Iran’s southeastern provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan and Kerman early Tuesday morning, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

According to the Seismological Center of the Institute of Geophysics, University of Tehran, the quake occurred at 08:36 local time.

The epicenter was recorded at a depth of 28 kilometers, near the town of Zahakloot in Jazmourian County.

The nearest cities to the epicenter were Zahakloot (47 km, Kerman Province), Masjed Hazrat Abolfazl (64 km, Sistan-Baluchestan), and Galmourti (70 km, Sistan-Baluchestan).

Mohammad Ali Arabnejad, Deputy Director of Crisis Management in Kerman Province, confirmed that the quake occurred in an uninhabited area and caused no damage or casualties.

He stated that emergency teams remain on full alert and field assessments are ongoing.

Officials said the seismic activity has not disrupted local services and urged residents to remain calm while staying informed through official channels.

Iran sits on several major fault lines and is prone to frequent seismic activity.

