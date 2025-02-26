Israel launches air attacks to ‘demilitarize’ Syria

On Tuesday night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck several Syrian “command centers” and “sites containing weapons” in the town of Kiswah, south of Damascus, and in the southern province of Deraa, arguing that the presence of “military forces and assets in the southern part of Syria poses a threat to the citizens of Israel.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s spokesperson confirmed that the Israeli Air Force was “attacking strongly in southern Syria as part of the new policy we have defined to pacify southern Syria.”

“Any attempt by the Syrian regime forces and the country’s terrorist organizations to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria will be met with fire,” Katz added.

The armed group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) seized power in Damascus in December after more than a decade of fighting against President Bashar Assad. The IDF used the opportunity to advance beyond its previous positions in the Golan Heights and seize the strategic Mount Hermon.

Netanyahu declared on Sunday that Israel would not allow HTS or the new Syrian army being formed to “enter the area south of Damascus.”

“We demand the complete demilitarization of southern Syria in the provinces of Quneitra, Deraa, and Suweida from the forces of the new regime,” the Israeli prime minister stated in a speech to military cadets. “Likewise, we will not tolerate any threat to the Druze community in southern Syria.”

Israel first gained control of the Golan Heights in 1967 after defeating Syria and Egypt in the Six-Day War. Damascus failed to retake the strategic region in 1973. Tel Aviv officially annexed the territory in 1981, though this move has not been internationally recognized. A buffer zone between Israeli-controlled territory and Syria has long been manned by the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

As HTS seized control of Damascus, the IDF moved into the buffer zone and, in some instances, advanced deeper into Syrian territory. Netanyahu visited the IDF troops on Mount Hermon in mid-December, calling it “an exciting historical moment.”

Around 20,000 Jewish settlers currently live in the Golan Heights, which is also home to a similar number of Syrian Druze. Approximately 30 Jewish settlements in the area are considered illegal under international law. Washington officially recognized the Golan Heights as being under Israeli sovereignty in 2019 under President Donald Trump.

The new Syrian government has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Israeli troops and urged the deployment of UN forces in the buffer zone – most recently on Tuesday, just hours before Israel launched its air raids.