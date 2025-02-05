Iran FM: No rush to resume ties with Syria under current ruler

Araghchi, who attended a meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament to discuss regional developments, emphasized that Iran is closely monitoring the situation in Syria.

He noted, “Iran is patient and waiting for the developments in Syria to take shape before deciding on its policy towards the country.”

Araghchi added, “We seek stability, peace, and the preservation of Syria’s territorial integrity, as well as resistance against foreign occupation, especially the Zionist regime, and the formation of a government desired by the Syrian people.”

“This is the clear stance of the (Iranian) Foreign Ministry regarding Syria, and we have announced it multiple times,” he asserted.

After the fall of Iran’s former ally in Syria, Bashar al-Assad in December last year, ties between Iran and the anti-Assad opponents under the current ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa, known as Julani, are shrouded in ambiguities.