Two Iranian dips classified among world’s 50 best: Taste Atlas

According to the list Taste Atlas released recently, ‘Kashke Bademjan’ was given the 7th spot and ‘Mast-o-Khiar’ the 37th.

‘Kashke Bademjan’ is a favorite Persian eggplant dip. Kashk means yogurt whey, and bademjan means eggplant. This dish is basically made from the combination of these two ingredients.

The easy and tasty vegetarian dip is full of amazing flavors and makes for a perfect appetizer served with some warm bread.

Mast-o-Khiar is also a Persian creamy and refreshing yogurt dip with cucumber and dill and takes just a few minutes to prepare. It’s a simple herbed yogurt base finished with dried vegetables, rose petals and toasted walnuts.