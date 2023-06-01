Iran’s traditional ice cream tops Taste Atlas list of world’s best frozen desserts

On the Taste Atlas list, which was updated on Wednesday, Bastani Sonnati was ranked first, followed by Peru’s Queso helado ice cream and the Turkish dondurma ice cream.

The Iranian traditional Faloodeh sorbet also secured the ninth spot.

Bastani sonnati is a unique saffron-infused Iranian ice cream that was invented at the beginning of the 20th century by Akbar Mashti, the first ice cream vendor in Tehran.

The frozen treat is made with a creamy mixture of milk or cream, frozen custard, and sliced pistachios and saffron.

Faloodeh also consists of frozen sugar syrup infused with rose water and mixed with thin vermicelli noodles. According to popular belief, Faloodeh originated in Shiraz and is one of the first sorbet varieties in the world, dating back to 400 BC.

In Iran, it is usually served drizzled with fresh lime juice, chopped pistachios, or sweet cherry syrup, and enjoyed as a refreshing summer dessert.