Friday, July 7, 2023
Iran’s Nan-e Barbari gets 3rd spot on Taste Atlas list of world’s best flatbreads

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Nan-e Barbari

Iran’s traditional Nan-e Barbari secures the third spot on the list of the world’s 50 best flatbreads released by Taste Atlas, a popular encyclopedia of local food, traditional restaurants, and authentic recipes worldwide.

On the Taste Atlas list, Nan-e Barbari was ranked third, preceded by India’s Butter Garlic Nan in the second place and Malaysia’s Roti Canai, which topped the list.

Iran’s Nan-e Sangak and Nan-e Shirmal also came in the 21st and 22nd spots, while Nan-e Taftoon won the 49th place.

Nan-e barbari is an Iranian wheat-based, leavened flatbread. It is usually formed into a long oval shape.

Before it is baked in traditional tandoor ovens, the bread is usually sprinkled with poppy, nigella, or sesame seeds.

This crispy bread is a breakfast staple in Iran; it is best served freshly prepared and accompanied by creamy spreads, cheese, and a variety of fresh vegetables.

