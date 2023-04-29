Iranian herbal dish Zeytoon Parvardeh goes global  

According to Tasteatlas, the ranking of the foods on its list is based on the ratings the users give.

The site recognizes real users with a series of mechanisms and ignores the ratings of bots or local people.

Meanwhile, it gives more value to the ratings of users that the system knows. Apparently, for the list of “the World’s 100 Top Vegetarian Foods” until April 24, 2023, 9,740 ratings were recorded, of which 6,107 were recognized as genuine and legal by the system.

Tasteatlas says its goal is to promote top local foods, make traditional foods more popular, and arouse the curiosity of people about foods that they have not yet tried.

The site’s recipe of Zeytoon Parvardeh says: “This simple dish, which comes from Gilan Province, consists of a delicious mix of pitted olives and pomegranate paste.

Additional ingredients include ground walnuts, garlic, and fresh herbs such as cilantro or mint as well as pomegranate seeds and plenty of olive oil.

Zeytoon Parvardeh is usually served cold and is traditionally consumed as an appetizer or snack along with lavash bread.”