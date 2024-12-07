Featured NewsIFP ExclusiveSport

Iran wins first ever championship at Asian Deaf Games

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran won the 10th Asian Deaf Games in Malaysia before the end of the tournament, the first championship secured by the country.

Competing under the banner of “A Cry for Peace in Silence,” Iran triumphed with an impressive total of 60 medals: 24 gold, 16 silver, and 20 bronze.

This victory marked a historic achievement for Iran, as it was their first championship in the Asian Deaf Games.

Throughout the competition, they engaged in a fierce race with South Korea and China.

In the medal standings, South Korea followed in second place with 47 medals and China secured third place with a total of 36 medals

Previously, Iran had finished fifth in the last two editions of the Asian Deaf Games.

On the last day of the competitions on Sunday, the football finals are set to take place, featuring Iran against Japan.

