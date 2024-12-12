IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iran’s Esmaeili, Saravi crowned among world’s top Greco-Roman wrestlers

By IFP Editorial Staff

The final ranking of the world's best Greco-Roman wrestlers for 2024 has been announced with two Iranians among the world's top.

The latest ranking by the United World Wrestling Federation for 2024 places Saeid Esmaeili and Mohammad Hadi Saravi, who clinched gold medals at the Paris Olympics, at the top of the 67 kg and 97 kg weight classes, respectively.

The final ranking of the world’s best Greco-Roman wrestlers in 2024 puts Eldaniz Azizli in the 55 kg category from the Republic of Azerbaijan on the top spot.

China’s Liqchao emerged as the leader in the 60 kg category, while Kazakhstan’s Yerzhan Zalirkasin took first place in the 63 kg category.

In the 72 kg category, Elvin Mursaliyev from the Republic of Azerbaijan claimed the top ranking.

Japan’s Nao Kusaka led the 77 kg category, and Hungary’s Erik Silowasi dominated the 82 kg category.

Semen Novikov from Bulgaria topped the 87 kg category. Lastly, Yasmani Fernandez from Chile was ranked first in the 130 kg category.

