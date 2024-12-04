IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Late Iranian goalkeeper Hejazi named as Asia’s best goalie throughout history  

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nasser Hejazi

Iran’s former Team Melli goalie Nasser Hejazi has been selected as the best keeper of the Asian Continent by Football Mad, a website consisting of a passionate team of football journalists and experts. 

Hejazi was born in December 1949 in Tehran.

He played primarily for Esteghlal (formerly known as Taj) and earned 62 caps for the Iran national team during his career.

Hejazi made his international debut in 1969 and quickly established himself as Iran’s first-choice goalkeeper.

He played a crucial role in Iran’s victories at the AFC Asian Cup in 1972 and 1976, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

Hejazi also participated in the 1972 Munich Olympics, the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and the 1978 FIFA World Cup.

Hejazi is remembered not only for his exceptional skills on the field but also for his contributions to Iranian football as a coach.

His legacy continues to inspire future generations of athletes in Iran.

Hejazi died in May 2011 in Tehran after a long battle with lung cancer.

