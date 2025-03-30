SportSelected

Iran beats China, crowned at Asian U20 Water Polo Champion

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s U20 national water polo team has won the championship title at the 2025 Asian U20 Water Polo Championships after defeating China 15-11 in the final held in Singapore.

In a high-intensity match, the Iranian team delivered a powerful performance to overcome the same Chinese squad that had narrowly beaten them 13-11 during the group stage.

The final served as a moment of redemption, with Iran showcasing tactical discipline and scoring dominance to secure the title.

Iran’s road to the championship began with a crushing 40-1 win over Sri Lanka, followed by a close loss to China. They rebounded with a 28-6 victory over Malaysia to reach the knockout stages. In the quarterfinals, they routed Uzbekistan 32-7, and then defeated host nation Singapore 15-10 in the semifinals.

With their top-four finish, Iran also secured qualification for the upcoming U20 World Water Polo Championships.

