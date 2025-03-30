Iran beats China, crowned at Asian U20 Water Polo Champion

In a high-intensity match, the Iranian team delivered a powerful performance to overcome the same Chinese squad that had narrowly beaten them 13-11 during the group stage.

The final served as a moment of redemption, with Iran showcasing tactical discipline and scoring dominance to secure the title.

Iran’s road to the championship began with a crushing 40-1 win over Sri Lanka, followed by a close loss to China. They rebounded with a 28-6 victory over Malaysia to reach the knockout stages. In the quarterfinals, they routed Uzbekistan 32-7, and then defeated host nation Singapore 15-10 in the semifinals.

With their top-four finish, Iran also secured qualification for the upcoming U20 World Water Polo Championships.