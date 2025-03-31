IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iran wins freestyle wrestling Asian championship

By IFP Editorial Staff
125kg FS - Amirreza Fardin Masoumi Valadi (IRI) df. Shamil Magomed A Sharipov (BRN)

The Iranian national freestyle wrestling team has claimed the championship title at the 2025 Asian Wrestling Championships held in Amman, Jordan.

The tournament concluded Sunday evening, with Iran topping the team rankings after securing four gold, one silver, and four bronze medals.

Iran’s gold medals came from Mehdi Yousefi (79kg), Abolfazl Rahmani and Amirhossein Firoozpour (both in 92kg), and Amir Reza Masoumi (125kg).
Milad Valizadeh earned a silver medal in the 57kg category, while Ahmad Mohammadnejad Javan (61kg), Abbas Ebrahimzadeh (65kg), Sina Khalili (70kg), and Mohammad Mobin Azimi (97kg) each earned bronze.

With a total of 190 points, Iran dominated the team standings, finishing well ahead of Japan (146 points) and Kazakhstan (123 points), which placed second and third respectively.

