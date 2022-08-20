Minister: Iran defense equipment production grows by 125%

Addressing worshippers in Friday prayers’ sermons in the Iranian capital Tehran, Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, said, “Last year, the production of defense equipment to be delivered to the armed forces grew by 125 percent.”

Building various types of equipment for the army, navy, and air forces, ballistic missiles, offensive drones, surface and subsurface vessels, electronic warfare, smart and precision strike ammunition, and cognitive warfare are some of the achievements by the indigenous knowledge-based defense companies, according to the defense minister.

He added, “Today, we have turned the great challenge of sanctions into an opportunity. In addition to ending dependence on foreign countries and responding to all of the needs of domestic industries, we are moving beyond the export goals in our schedule.”

Brig. Gen. Ashtiani also highlighted Iran’s ‘effective role’ in regulating relations and making strategic decisions at regional level.

He said, “Today, we have become a role model of sustainable resistance against the arrogant powers, and we have changed the power equation in the region in our favor, and we have put the domination system and the Zionist regime at risk of collapse more than ever.”