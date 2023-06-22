IRGC commander: Iran has sophisticated technologies in defense industry

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh made the remarks among the students of Mazandaran University, northern Iran.

Hajizadeh ruled out outside assistance in the progress of the country, including in the defense industry, adding in order to make progress we should look to the domestic capabilities and might.

Referring to the recent unveiling of the Iranian-made hypersonic missile, dubbed “Fattah”, the military commander added we might increase the range of the missile to 2,000 kilometers.

General Hajizadeh also said in the previous Iranian governments, the officials used to protest the missile tests and military drills, so the foreigners, witnessing the protests inside the country, followed suit, but today that is not the case.