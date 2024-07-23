IRGC says seized foreign tanker smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf

All 12 crew members with Indian and Sri Lankan nationalities were also arrested.

The second naval zone of the IRGC said in a statement on Monday that the vessel with the flag of Togo was carrying over 1.5 million liters of smuggled fuel.

The Belt Guse tanker was seized off the coast of the southern port city of Bushehr. It was smuggling fuel in an “organized way”.

Late in January, the IRGC Navy also confiscated a foreign tanker carrying two million liters of smuggled fuel in the southern waters.

The IRGC Navy has been using state-of-the-art detection tools over recent years to monitor all movements in the Persian Gulf and maintain the security of the marine route.

It has over the past years foiled several attacks on both Iranian and foreign tankers in the strategic Persian Gulf region and other high seas.