Sunday, June 16, 2024
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Top commander: Iran has identified sites breeding terrorists in neighboring countries

By IFP Editorial Staff
General Mohammad Pakpour

A senior commander with the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) says Iranian forces have spotted centers in the neighboring countries that train and hire militants for terrorist activities inside Iran.

Addressing a gathering of the representative of the Iranian Leader on Sunday, the head of the IRGC Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said, in several terrorist attacks in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, thirty agents with foreign nationalities who were detained were hired and trained by Daesh and Salafist terrorist groups.

He added the IRGC Ground Force is continuing its countermeasures to foil any terrorist plot.

The Iranian commander did not specify any country, but the anti-Iran Jaish al-Adl terrorist group is based in Pakistan and has a history of bloody attacks in the province.

