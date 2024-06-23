Sunday, June 23, 2024
Iranian Parliament responds to Canada’s terrorist designation of IRGC

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Iranian Parliament announced that a new proposal was received during a public session. The proposal aims to require the Iranian government to designate the Canadian Armed Forces and related security agencies as terrorist organizations.

This development follows the Canadian Minister of Public Safety’s announcement on Wednesday, designating the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

The IRGC has long been recognized for its front-line role in combating regional terrorism, including the fight against ISIS (Daesh) in Iraq and Syria.

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, strongly condemned Canada’s decision to label the IRGC as a terrorist entity. In a message on the social media platform X, Bagheri Kani described Canada’s move as illegal and an attack on a crucial part of Iran’s official military force.

He stated that the IRGC has played an unparalleled role in defending Iran’s national security and territorial integrity, as well as in ensuring regional security and countering ISIS terrorism.

He warned that the responsibility for the consequences of this provocative and irresponsible decision rests with the Canadian government.

