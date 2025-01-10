Security

IRGC commander: The Region Will Be Cleared of U.S., Israeli Forces

By IFP Media Wire
A high-ranking military commander with Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), says that the Islamic Republic of Iran will rid the region of the cursed presence of America and the Zionist regime.

General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, the Deputy Coordinator of the IRGC made the remarks on Friday morning during the 110,000-strong Quds military exercise in Tehran.

General Naqdi stated that today in the occupied territories, atrocities are occurring that have no precedent in history; mass killings of children, infants, and women; the destruction of universities, schools, hospitals, and medical centers; and even the killing of medical staff in Gaza. These atrocities are unprecedented crimes in human history.

He added that Iranian forces are ready to complete the unfinished mission of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian anti-terror icon, and to realize his great wish, which is the liberation of al-Quds, adding today is more suitable for this action than ever before.

General Naqdi said that America and the Zionist regime topple governments through plotting, sowing discord, and destabilizing countries, and then they turn to their oil wells to plunder their resources.

He noted that we are witnessing such policies in Syria, Libya, and Sudan.

