Iran’s women’s basketball team crowned at West Asia Championship

By IFP Media Wire
The Iranian women’s national basketball team delivered an outstanding performance, defeating the host country Jordan to claim the West Asia Championship title for the first time.

This historic victory also secured their qualification for the FIBA Asia Cup Division B.

In the final match of the West Asia Basketball Championship (a qualifier for the FIBA Asia Cup Division B), Iran’s women’s national team triumphed over the host nation Jordan in a thrilling 88-70 victory, earning them a spot in the second tier of the Asia Cup.

With this win, Iran claimed the top position in the West Asia Championship for the first time, marking a historic achievement in the tournament.
Earlier in the competition, Iran’s team had also defeated Syria 65-55 in their first match, securing two consecutive victories to clinch the championship title.

