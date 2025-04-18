Iran’s women’s basketball team crowned at West Asia Championship

This historic victory also secured their qualification for the FIBA Asia Cup Division B.

In the final match of the West Asia Basketball Championship (a qualifier for the FIBA Asia Cup Division B), Iran’s women’s national team triumphed over the host nation Jordan in a thrilling 88-70 victory, earning them a spot in the second tier of the Asia Cup.

With this win, Iran claimed the top position in the West Asia Championship for the first time, marking a historic achievement in the tournament.

Earlier in the competition, Iran’s team had also defeated Syria 65-55 in their first match, securing two consecutive victories to clinch the championship title.