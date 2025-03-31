IRGC commanders warn U.S. against anti-Iran saber-rattling

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said the US has at least ten bases around Iran where 50 thousand troops are stationed.

“This means they are sitting inside a glass house”, General Hajizadeh said.

The commander of the IRGC Aerospace Division added, “people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones”.

Meanwhile the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, Major General Hossein Salami, says the U.S. has failed in giving up its filthy habits regarding Iran.

The IRGC commander noted that it seems that the U.S. has not learned a lesson from its past mistakes.

The warnings follow comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump against Iran.

On Sunday, the US President claimed in an interview with NBC that if an agreement is not reached with Iran regarding its nuclear program, “we will attack them and impose sanctions against them.”

On Monday, during the Eid al-Fitr prayer sermons in Tehran, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, stated: “If any mischief occurs from outside—which is, of course, unlikely—they will undoubtedly receive a strong counterblow.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also warned that if the enemy, as in some previous years, considers fomenting sedition inside Iran, “the nation, just as in those years, will deliver a firm response to the troublemakers.”