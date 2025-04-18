Iran’s president praises Army as “nation’s strong fortress”

Speaking at the event, President Pezeshkian emphasized the Army’s critical role in safeguarding Iran’s sovereignty and regional stability. “A strong and prepared Army ensures the nation’s security. Without it, peace would vanish,” he stated.

The president credited the military’s readiness for Iran’s influential regional diplomacy, asserting that the country has emerged as an “undisputed power” in the Middle East.

He praised the Army’s structural discipline, contrasting it with bureaucratic inefficiencies in other sectors.

Reflecting on post-Revolution challenges, President Pezeshkian noted that despite foreign attempts to weaken Iran’s armed forces, the Army remained resilient, sacrificing over 48,000 martyrs and 200,000 wounded during the Iran-Iraq War.

“Had it not been for the Army, enemies would have overrun our country,” he said.

Highlighting advancements in military self-sufficiency, the president celebrated Iran’s progress in domestic defense production across air, land, and sea domains.

He also lauded the Army’s peacetime contributions, including disaster response and technological transfers to civilian industries.

President Pezeshkian linked national unity to military strength, declaring that Iran’s cohesion “denies enemies even the chance to plot against us.”