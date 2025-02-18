IRGC Ground Force conducts largest-ever operational readiness exercise

The exercise kicked off at a combat zone in Shaveriyeh region of Khuzestan Province on Tuesday, with Commander of the IRGC Ground Force, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, in presence.

It marks the beginning of the second phase of Payambar-e-A’azam (The Great Prophet) 19 drill, and follows the initial security-focused drill in the Ezgeleh district of Salas-e Babajani County in the western province of Kermanshah.

This phase is reportedly meant to put into practice modern combat tactics and strategies, as well as the sophisticated homegrown military hardware newly delivered to IRGC divisions, and assess their efficiency in different real-world scenarios.

Various IRGC Ground Force units are scheduled to carry out a series of offensive and defensive operations, practice electronic warfare tactics and undertake several relevant tasks, and mount large-scale armored, missile, drone, and artillery attacks within the next few days.

Iranian military forces hold routine exercises according to a detailed schedule in various parts of the country in order to test their weaponry and equipment and evaluate their combat preparedness.

The country’s officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiations.