IRGC Navy unveils new subterranean base

Cruise missiles with the capability of countering enemy destroyers’ electronic warfare are stored in the IRGC’s new underground missile city, Sepah News reported.

The report added that the missiles, which have undergone significant upgrades to their weapon systems and electronic warfare countermeasures, can be deployed in the shortest possible time.

IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami and Commander of the IRGC Navy Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri unveiled the facility on Saturday. They inspected the latest combat readiness status of the IRGC Navy as well.

Back on January 18, the IRGC Navy unveiled an underground naval missile base built on the shores of Iran’s southern waters to house a large fleet of fast attack craft and other vessels.

Iranian Armed Forces, including the IRGC and the country’s Army, have been continuously enhancing their military hardware and combat readiness in line with the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The forces have vowed to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the threats by the Iranian nation’s enemies.

The Islamic Republic launched some 200 missiles at the Israeli entity’s military, and espionage and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories on October 1 as part of Operation True Promise II.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of senior leaders of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance and a senior IRGC commander.

In the early hours of October 26, Israel targeted two Iranian border provinces, Ilam and Khuzestan, as well as Tehran. The country’s integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the aggression.

Iran has stressed it will respond to the recent Israeli act of aggression against the country and will not abandon its rights.