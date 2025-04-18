Iran FM delivers Leader’s message to Putin, underlines boost in ties

Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi, who has traveled to Moscow at the head of a diplomatic delegation, met and conferred with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday afternoon.

During the meeting, Araqchi formally presented the written message of the Supreme Leader to the President of Russia and elaborated upon the positions and viewpoints of the Islamic Republic of Iran with respect to the matters on the bilateral agenda, as well as regional and international developments.

Araqchi touched upon the significance of the conclusion of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation as the most prominent manifestation of bilateral cooperation.

He underscored the firm determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen and expand bilateral relations with the Russian Federation across all domains.

Putin, in turn, conveyed his greetings and wishes to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The Russian president reaffirmed the strategic nature of the Tehran-Moscow partnership, emphasizing that the strengthening of bilateral ties alongside coordination on regional and international issues serves the interests of both nations and contributes to the maintenance and consolidation of peace and stability.

The two sides also discussed regional challenges and threats, the status of negotiations regarding Ukraine, the Iranian nuclear file, and other international matters.