IRGC Navy Commander: Iran Will Pursue Attackers into Gulf of Mexico

Speaking in an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV aboard an Iranian drone carrier warship, Tangsiri addressed a recent message from US President Donald Trump to Iran, stating that he was unaware of its content, firmly declaring that Iran will not engage in any talks with the US regarding its military capabilities.

The IRGC Navy commander warned, “If Iranian ships are attacked, we will undoubtedly respond in kind. If they seize our ships, we will seize theirs. No one can strike us and escape—even if we have to pursue them into the Gulf of Mexico, we will do so.”

Tangsiri revealed that Iran possesses missile-equipped boats and long-range missile systems, whose exact ranges cannot be disclosed. These assets are hidden from enemy sight and are capable of striking all enemy bases, wherever they may be.

The commander reaffirmed Iran’s backing of the Islamic Resistance, stating that from Lebanon to Gaza, Yemen, and Iraq, the resistance stands firm and will not surrender to domination. However, he clarified that resistance groups are not under Iran’s command.

In another part of the interview, Tangsiri stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran extends a message of peace, brotherhood, and friendship to Islamic nations in the region. These countries are sacred and dear to Iran. As a Muslim nation, Iran poses no threat to its neighbors.