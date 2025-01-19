IRGC unveils new naval floating city

Major General Salami highlighted the strategic importance of the facilities, which house numerous assault vessels, missile-launching systems, and mine layers.

Despite their impressive scale, the floating cities represent just a fraction of the IRGC Navy’s defensive capabilities, the top commander boasted.

He emphasized the continuous enhancement of the IRGC Navy’s combat readiness and defensive power, noting that besides the floating cities, numerous combat vessels patrol the Persian Gulf, safeguarding Iran’s maritime borders.

He explained that the missile-launching systems and other strategic assets are stationed on the Persian Gulf’s islands and shores.

Major General Salami also underscored the IRGC Navy’s significant advances in both the quantity and quality of its offensive systems over the years.

He said the combat vessels are now faster, capable of greater range and depth, and equipped to navigate treacherous waters and high seas, thanks to the efforts of local engineers and operational teams.

The commander, however, pointed out that a persistent challenge is the increasing number of vessels and missile systems that surpass the available storage space, necessitating further expansion of the facilities.