Iran to launch large-scale military exercise Zolfaghar 2025

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the commander of the exercise, announced that the drills, which will begin on Saturday, will cover a vast area, including the Makran coast, the Sea of Oman, and the northern Indian Ocean.

The exercise aims to showcase the capabilities of Iran’s ground force, air defense, strategic naval forces, and joint air defense command, the commander said.

Rear Admiral Sayyari emphasized that the drills will feature advanced weaponry, smart ammunition, and cutting-edge military technology developed by Iran’s armed forces.

“Any enemy that imagines it can harm our interests on land, air, or sea will face severe consequences,” Sayyari warned.

He highlighted that the tactics, weapons, and innovations demonstrated in this year’s exercise differ significantly from previous iterations, reflecting the military’s evolving capabilities.