Aerial target shooting carried out in Iran-China-Russia naval exercises

By IFP Media Wire
Iranian Navy

Iran’s Navy successfully conducted day and night aerial target shooting operations as part of the 2025 Maritime Security Belt joint drills with China and Russia in the northern Indian Ocean, a senior commander has stated.

Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini, deputy operations commander of Iran’s Navy, said the night shooting exercise, considered one of the most crucial naval drills, was conducted successfully by participating units. A daytime shooting operation was also carried out, he added.

“The execution of day and night aerial target shooting requires precise coordination and step-by-step orders,” Tajeddini said. He noted that the exercise was designed around a shared tactical language between Iranian naval forces—including the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy—as well as their Chinese and Russian counterparts.

Tajeddini highlighted the key difference between the 2025 Maritime Security Belt drills and previous editions, pointing to the larger number of participating units and countries.

He also emphasized the increased involvement of aerial units, including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, in deeper operational areas.

The Security Belt-2025 is the fifth China-Iran-Russia joint naval exercise since 2019.

