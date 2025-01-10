IRGC aerospace cmdr. announces indigenous anti-ballistic defense system

He emphasized the strategic impact this development will have on military dynamics and the perception of adversarial nations.

General Shekhian highlighted the challenge of detecting stealth fighters such as the F-35 and F-22 but affirmed that Iran’s locally developed radar and defense technologies are designed to counter such threats.

He praised the performance of the “9th of Dey” missile system alongside the Dezful and 3rd Khordad systems during a joint air defense exercise, countering claims by the Zionist regime that Iran’s air defenses had been neutralized. “The wide-scale exercises involving both IRGC and Army units demonstrate that we have not lost any strategic capability,” Shekhian asserted.

He also detailed the rapid restoration of damaged systems post-operation “True Promise 2,” ensuring an enhanced defense capacity. He was referring to the anti-Israel operation involving missiles and drones by the Iranian Armed Forces a few months ago.

The drills, organized under the “Defenders of the Sky of Velayat” framework, simulate real-world scenarios with the Army acting as the adversary and the IRGC executing defensive strategies.

Shekhian concluded by noting that the exercises included operations around key sites like Natanz, showcasing Iran’s readiness to respond to any aggression with reinforced capabilities.