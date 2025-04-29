Iranian president recites Azeri poem, wins applause in Baku

The emotional performance occurred during his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Pezeshkian recited Shahriar’s verses lamenting separation and longing, that goes, “If only I could weep with a nation torn from its land / To understand who caused this parting and bitterness.”

The recitation drew sustained applause from the audience.

The area currently known as the Republic of Azerbaijan, the area to the north of the Aras river, was part of Iran until the first half of the 19th century when it was occupied by Russia.

The populations on both sides of the river, including President Pezeshkian, share linguistic and cultural ties.

On Monday, the Iranian president at the head of a delegation rapped up his trip to Baku, where he signed a joint statement with his Azerbaijani counterpart. Officials from both nations also signed seven memoranda of understanding in several areas.