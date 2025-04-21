Iran’s armed forces commemorate IRGC founding anniversary

The statement emphasized the IRGC’s evolution into a multifaceted institution since its 1979 founding by Imam Khomeini, founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic.

It credited the force with developing advanced military capabilities while simultaneously contributing to national development projects.

The declaration referenced recent operations against Israel as evidence of the IRGC’s operational readiness and deterrent power.

Beyond its military role, the statement detailed the IRGC’s extensive civilian contributions, including major infrastructure development, poverty alleviation programs, and energy sector projects.

The armed forces leadership portrayed the dual military-civilian roles as complementary aspects of the IRGC’s revolutionary mission.

The anniversary message included warning against adversaries, particularly the US and Israel, vowing to continue strengthening Iran’s defensive capabilities.

It also honored IRGC members who have martyred in various conflicts, reinforcing the organization’s martyrdom narrative.

The commemoration comes at a time of heightened regional tensions due to the Israeli aggression on Gaza and regional countries.